Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) PT Lowered to $165.00

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $156.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $141.90 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,308.3% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

