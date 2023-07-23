Arete Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,190,000,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in A. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $127.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.37. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.28 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.75.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.