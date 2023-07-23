Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,651 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth $151,220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth $61,172,000. Ruffer LLP raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 223.4% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,024,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,942.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,353,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,354 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SYF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $34.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.35. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

