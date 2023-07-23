Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Cwm LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890,395 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 387.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,018,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,823 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 243.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,873,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $898,224.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $68.97 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

