1,019 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Purchased by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Loews by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 29,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 51,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Loews during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Loews by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 43,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in Loews by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 109,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the last quarter. 55.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

NYSE:L opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $63.24.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 5.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Loews news, VP Benjamin J. Tisch purchased 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.88 per share, with a total value of $6,366,800.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 350,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,275,942.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 474 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $26,686.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,339.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 259,796 shares of company stock valued at $14,119,786. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.