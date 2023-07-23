Grandfield & Dodd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $17,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 12.1% during the first quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% in the first quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM opened at $103.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.66.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

