WealthTrust Asset Management LLC Sells 6,949 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

WealthTrust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.0% of WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $103.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.93 and its 200 day moving average is $109.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.66.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

