Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,335 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $86.43. The company has a market capitalization of $98.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.08 and a 200 day moving average of $79.42.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

