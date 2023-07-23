Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United States Oil Fund were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in United States Oil Fund during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in United States Oil Fund by 1,606.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

United States Oil Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:USO opened at $68.99 on Friday. United States Oil Fund LP has a 52-week low of $57.83 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.03.

United States Oil Fund Profile

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

