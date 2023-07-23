4,608 Shares in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,576,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,936,000 after buying an additional 301,452 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,406,000 after acquiring an additional 179,965 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,262,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,518,000 after acquiring an additional 314,734 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,596,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,142,000 after purchasing an additional 53,283 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shift4 Payments Stock Down 1.0 %
FOUR stock opened at $67.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.32. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $76.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FOUR shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. B. Riley began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.93.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Company Profile
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
