Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 323 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 17,850 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $589,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth $923,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOX opened at $107.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $111.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.65.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.