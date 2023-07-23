Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 270,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 124,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.18 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $31.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

