Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,724 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 153.7% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNOW stock opened at $175.90 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.27 and a 1 year high of $205.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.77 and a 200 day moving average of $157.11.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.81% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total value of $70,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares in the company, valued at $32,516,806.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $126,200.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 744,204 shares in the company, valued at $129,722,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 654,652 shares of company stock worth $115,819,558. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

