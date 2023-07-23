Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 10,499 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Lamar Advertising worth $5,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,703,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 582,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 314,507 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $81.10 and a 52 week high of $111.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.51 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

