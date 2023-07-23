State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,100 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $21.55.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.55%.

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg acquired 9,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NWL. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.17.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

