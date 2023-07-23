First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of -. First Industrial Realty Trust also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.35-2.43 EPS.

FR opened at $52.65 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.86.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,238,757.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FR. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 65,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 920,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,998,000 after buying an additional 130,063 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $805,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $971,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 96.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

