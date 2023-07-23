Graypoint LLC Takes Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.30.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $242.86 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.76 and a 12 month high of $248.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $228.81 and a 200-day moving average of $207.33. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.59, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total value of $6,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,542,952.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,221,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.82, for a total transaction of $6,294,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 808,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,542,952.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,661 shares of company stock valued at $33,959,865 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

