Southern First Bancshares (SFST) to Release Earnings on Monday

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Monday, July 24th.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $22.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.22 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, analysts expect Southern First Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $28.19 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $226.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $305,217. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 154.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 77.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SFST. TheStreet cut shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. The company accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

