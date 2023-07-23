Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $116,000 in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 84.3% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 58,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 26,693 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Wipro by 42.1% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 50,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Wipro by 16.7% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 70,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 17.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 178,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 26,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Price Performance

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. Wipro Limited has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $5.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WIT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.36.

Wipro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.