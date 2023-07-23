Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. On average, analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of CZWI stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $14.55.
Several brokerages recently commented on CZWI. Citigroup lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
