Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $15.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 million. On average, analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Citizens Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.33 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $14.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 30.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 33,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 7,901 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 6,456 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,433 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,907 shares in the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CZWI. Citigroup lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

