MainStreet Bancshares (MNSB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

MainStreet Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. MainStreet Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

Insider Activity at MainStreet Bancshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

In related news, CEO Jeff W. Dick purchased 10,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $233,559.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 55,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,947.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 13,008 shares of company stock worth $277,489. 8.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $282,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 49.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

