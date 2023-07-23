Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $10.25.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

WNEB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 115,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.

