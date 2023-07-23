Western New England Bancorp (WNEB) to Release Earnings on Monday

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th.
Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $21.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 11.65%. On average, analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Western New England Bancorp Stock Performance
NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $6.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $5.58 and a twelve month high of $10.25.
Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WNEB has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Western New England Bancorp from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Western New England Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 115,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, commercial checking, business, nonprofit and municipal checking, savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyer's trust accounts.
