Northwest Bancshares (NWBI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $158.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.82 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, analysts expect Northwest Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ NWBI opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. Northwest Bancshares has a 52 week low of $9.91 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Northwest Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

NWBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northwest Bancshares

In other news, Director David M. Tullio acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,118 shares in the company, valued at $216,067.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Louis J. Torchio bought 4,395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $49,707.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,749.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Tullio acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $26,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,067.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 28,570 shares of company stock valued at $307,903 and have sold 352 shares valued at $3,777. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWBI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 59.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,048,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999,249 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,875,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,659,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $224,474,000 after acquiring an additional 428,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,374,118 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 368,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,116,084 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,649,000 after acquiring an additional 328,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

