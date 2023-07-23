Waldron Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,840,000 after buying an additional 737,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,836.5% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 723,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,659,000 after buying an additional 685,766 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEP stock opened at $87.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.30 and a 12 month high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

