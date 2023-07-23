Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,922 CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after acquiring an additional 347,514 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 8,488 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Shares of CSX opened at $32.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

