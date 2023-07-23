Amalgamated Bank Has $6.86 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,283 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $6,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 47.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 37.2% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 11,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE UBER opened at $47.23 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $47.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares in the company, valued at $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.31.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.