Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 16,142 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 70.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,142 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $262,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,627,000 after purchasing an additional 56,795 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 74,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $50.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.63.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.