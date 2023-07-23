Amalgamated Bank Has $7.66 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.2 %

KHC opened at $36.32 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.77.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

