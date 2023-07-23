Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,251,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $620.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $460.11 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $458.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $498.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

