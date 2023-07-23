Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,367 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Service Co. International worth $7,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,329,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 11.4% in the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 11.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.
Service Co. International Stock Performance
Service Co. International stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.42. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77.
Service Co. International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,076,285.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
About Service Co. International
Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.
