Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,788,000 after purchasing an additional 73,343 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,860,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,426,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 719,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 138,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WTW stock opened at $233.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.61. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $197.30 and a 1-year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,865,354. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $1,587,855. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.38.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

