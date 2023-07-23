Amalgamated Bank Trims Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $7,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,316,000 after purchasing an additional 127,700 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.48, for a total value of $1,490,112.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,121.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.43, for a total value of $436,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,785 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,682.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,097 shares of company stock worth $3,110,295. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.85.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $98.79 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 164.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.49.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.05). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $420.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.96 million. Research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

