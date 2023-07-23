WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.10.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $92.37 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.82 and a one year high of $108.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.24.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

