Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after purchasing an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Constellation Brands by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,928,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Constellation Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after acquiring an additional 908,486 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,812,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,445,000 after acquiring an additional 98,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of STZ stock opened at $269.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.12 and a fifty-two week high of $270.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.22.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -194.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $234.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.90.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

