Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $362,129,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 726.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,244,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,576 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $69,934,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1,731.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 264,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,194,000 after acquiring an additional 249,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,851,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,610,000 after acquiring an additional 247,691 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $325.00 to $321.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $307.00 to $302.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.19.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $276.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $193.65 and a 52-week high of $319.76. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.17.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

