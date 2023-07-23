Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 24,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Drake & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $92.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.82 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.