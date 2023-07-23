Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $199.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.