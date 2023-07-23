Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.9% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
L3Harris Technologies Price Performance
NYSE LHX opened at $199.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.55 and a 52-week high of $255.10.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
LHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L3Harris Technologies
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.