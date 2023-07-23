Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Shell in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHEL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,521.00.

Shell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $62.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $219.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.66. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $62.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.63.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Shell’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

