Ieq Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 130,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,915,000 after buying an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $277,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 184,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LECO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $176.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CL King began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

In other news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 8,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $1,371,292.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,801.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 89,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.22, for a total value of $17,291,406.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,034,180.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 110,795 shares of company stock valued at $21,180,395 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO opened at $207.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.16. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.01 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.80 and a 200-day moving average of $173.03.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.96%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

