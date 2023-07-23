Ieq Capital LLC Sells 683 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 1.6 %

PSX stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $74.02 and a twelve month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.24%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

