Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 2,504 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 405.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 97 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.73.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.0 %

MLM stock opened at $457.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $298.32 and a 12-month high of $462.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $430.14 and its 200 day moving average is $381.38.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

