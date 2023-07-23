Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.17 Million Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.7% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 47,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.09. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $61.14.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $16.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

