Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 461 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Equifax alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equifax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.38.

Equifax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $212.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Equifax Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $240.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.57 and its 200-day moving average is $211.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 36.71%.

Insider Activity at Equifax

In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equifax news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,059,630. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.