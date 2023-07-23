Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 597 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Radware were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Radware in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Radware in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Radware by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares in the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radware alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Radware Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR opened at $18.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.42 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.45 million. Radware had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile

(Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.