Csenge Advisory Group Acquires New Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $218.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $167.09 and a 52-week high of $220.74.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total value of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $1,056.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 2,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $500,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,503 shares of company stock worth $21,433,355 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

