Csenge Advisory Group Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWKS. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $112.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.88 and a 200-day moving average of $108.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.92.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

