Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Position Lessened by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,750.0% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 37 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $888.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $875.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $868.25.

REGN opened at $734.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $739.48 and a 200-day moving average of $758.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.45. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $563.82 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $80.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 33.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.88, for a total value of $71,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,439,349.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares in the company, valued at $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 700 shares of company stock valued at $506,753. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

