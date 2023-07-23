Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Takes $5.02 Million Position in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $166,849,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $143,583,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Chord Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 948,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $116,158,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $109,332,000. 98.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $421,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 235,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,045,374.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chord Energy news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 7,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.03, for a total value of $1,161,657.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,605,165.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $421,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 235,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,045,374.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,259 shares of company stock valued at $2,472,298 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

CHRD stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $111.80 and a one year high of $164.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.78.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.35. Chord Energy had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $896.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 20.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $3.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $252.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.38.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

