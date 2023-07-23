CM Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $80,000 Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in ImmunoGen by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 45,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

ImmunoGen stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.63 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. ImmunoGen’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMGN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on ImmunoGen from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

