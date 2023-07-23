SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,962,085,000 after acquiring an additional 554,133 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.89.

Deere & Company Price Performance

NYSE DE opened at $436.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $392.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $400.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $310.46 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.78%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

